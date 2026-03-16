Bhojpuri Singer Dhananjay Sharma Sparks Fury After 'Throwing Female Dancer' In Crowd | WATCH

The Bhojpuri music industry is known for high-energy stage performances. A recent viral video involving singer Dhananjay Sharma has crossed a line, leaving the public and authorities in disbelief.

The footage, which began circulating rapidly across social media platforms over the last 24 hours, captures a shocking moment where the singer physically lifts a female dancer and tosses her into the surging audience.

The Incident Captured on Camera

The video shows Sharma performing to a packed, boisterous crowd. During the set, a female dancer performing alongside him appears caught off guard as the singer suddenly grabs her.

Without warning or consent, Sharma lifts her off the ground and heaves her toward the front row of spectators.

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The footage captures the immediate chaos that followed when the dancer disappeared into the sea of hands as the audience struggled to catch her.

While some in the crowd cheered, the digital reaction has been overwhelmingly one of condemnation, with many calling the act a blatant display of physical assault and a total disregard for female safety.

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Reports suggest that while the dancer did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the psychological impact and the physical risk of being dropped or trampled were immense.

Police Action and Public Backlash

The video’s reach has moved beyond social media likes and into the realm of legal consequences.

Following the massive online outcry, the Bihar Police have officially intervened.

Taking note of the viral clip, senior officials have directed the Muzaffarpur Police to launch an immediate investigation into the matter.

Social media users have slammed the singer, with many demanding a permanent ban on his live performances.

One user noted, "This isn't 'entertainment' or swag, it is harassment and physical abuse on a public stage. A performer's safety should never be the cost of a viral moment."

"Just a random Bihari Singer showing Respect to women," wrote another user.

"This is what gets captured on camera. What goes on uncaptured is probably 10x worse," said a third user.

A fourth user wrote, "Things like this are common in any industry. It's just that people don't know yet."

A fifth user said, "Dhananjay Sharma crossing the line, this isn’t entertainment, it’s reckless and disrespectful."

A Pattern of Stage Misconduct?

This incident has reignited a fierce debate regarding the lack of safety protocols and professional ethics during live stage shows in rural and semi-urban areas.

Critics argue that female dancers in these circuits are frequently subjected to objectification and physical vulnerability, often with little to no legal protection.

As of now, Dhananjay Sharma has not released an official statement regarding his actions.