'You Are Making My Heart Race!': Humanoid Scares Elderly Woman In Macau, Arrested | VIDEO

China: In a bizarre incident, a humanoid was ‘arrested’ on the streets of Macau for allegedly scaring an elderly woman. A dramatic video of the exchange between the robot and the 70-year-old woman is doing rounds on social media.

What Happened?

According to local reports and circulating videos, the incident occurred during a public demonstration of a humanoid robot by a technology company. The robot was reportedly moving along a sidewalk and interacting with pedestrians when a 70-year-old woman walking nearby became frightened by its sudden movement.

Witnesses said the woman appeared startled and briefly lost her balance after the robot abruptly appeared behind her.

“You’re making my heart race!” the woman yelled at the robot , as per local media. She added, “You’ve got plenty to do, so what’s the point of messing around with this? Are you freaking crazy?”

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Dramatic visuals from the scene showed the humanoid standing with both its hands raised in front of the woman.

Emergency services were called and she was taken to hospital as a precaution. Authorities later confirmed that she was conscious and did not suffer serious injuries.