Bihar Election Results 2025: From 'Nitish Supremacy' to a 'Field Day' for Nehru; Memes Storm the Internet As NDA Leads

New Delhi: As the much-awaited Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results roll in, with the NDA leading with a huge margin and heading to secure a landslide win, netizens on X are leaving no stone unturned in humouring the victories and losses of candidates through hilarious memes and jokes. Most of them are targeted at Congress, which appears to settle at a mere five seats, while some paint a glorious picture for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhartiya Janata Party, which emerged as the leading party, per the official Election Commission data.

Top Internet Jokes on Bihar Election

As today marks Children’s Day and Nehru’s birth anniversary, one user took a playful dig at the Congress’s performance, joking that Jawaharlal Nehru might be having a field day watching it.

A second user dropped an edited photo of JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, proudly titled “Nitish Kumar Supremacy”, which pretty much summed up his political stance in one word.

The Mahagathbandhan, consisting of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Congress (INC), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPIML) (Liberation), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) and Indian Inclusive Party (IIP), wasn’t spared either. With the Congress stuck at just five seats at the time of publishing, another user joked about the Grand Alliance’s “sinking ship” vibes.

To top it off, a meme perfectly captured the energy of counting day: every political party claiming, “Hum jeet rahe hain,” while the reality quietly says, “Aap sab milke bhi nahi jeet rahe.”

Prashant Kishor, the chief of the Jan Suraaj Party, wasn’t spared either—even though he did not contest the elections. With JSP failing to make an impression, a user posted, “I am sad for him,” hinting at the irony of his party's debut in Bihar.

Nitish-Modi Wave to Break 2010 Record?

The NDA appears headed towards a decisive victory, leading on 203 seats. The BJP holds a strong lead on 91, followed by JD(U) with 82, LJP with 21, HAM(S) with 5 and RLM with 4. The Mahagathbandhan is trailing with 34 seats, where RJD leads on 25, Congress on 4, CPI(ML) on 4 and CPI(M) on 1. Among others, AIMIM has emerged as a surprise performer with 5 leads, while BSP holds 1.