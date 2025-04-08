Blankets in 40°C? Bihar Minister Turns Up the Heat with 700 Blanket Giveaway in Begusarai | WATCH

Begusarai/viral news: Summers are approaching North India quicker than ever with temperatures soaring more than 40 degrees, surging demands for ACs and coolers, but Bihar 's sports minister doesn't seem to agree with this idea as he distributed blankets to the poor during the scorching heat.

Bihar Minister Distributed Blankets in Summer

During a local function, Bihar's sports minister Surendra Mehata distributed over 700 blankets among the poor in Begusarai district. The blankets were distributed in places where the temperature has reached 40 degrees already.

The minister distributed blankets and clicked pictures with some of the recipients proudly. The pictures are now going viral, trending across the social media platforms, and netizens from all corners of the internet are trolling the minister for his idea of distributing blankets in the summer season.

MLA distributed blankets among the people in the scorching heat in Ahiyapur village of Govindpur Panchayat of his assembly constituency in Bihar's Begusarai district.

Bihar Minister Distributes Blankets in Summer Viral

Bihar Minister Distributed Blankets

Bihar Minister Distributed Blankets

Bihar Minister Distributed Blankets

This is not the first time when Bihar's minister or civic body has done something bizarre. Recently Bihar Sharif's clock tower pictures went viral on social media, getting trolled for its design and cost of construction, and to your surprise, the clock embedded in the tower stopped working within 24 hours of its inauguration.