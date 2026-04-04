Bihar's Other Side: Amid Racism Row, Viral Video Shows Locals Helping Lost Northeast Woman in Bhagalpur | WATCH

After a video showing members of a dance group from Manipur and Nagaland being subjected to racial slurs in Patna sparked outrage, another clip from Bihar is now going viral for an entirely different reason.

The new video, filmed in Bhagalpur, shows a woman from Northeast India being helped by locals after she lost her way, offering a contrasting narrative that has struck a chord online.

Woman Shares Experience of Kindness

In the video, the woman introduces herself and explains her situation.

“Hi friends, I am in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Actually, I lost my way and found two very helpful people,” she says, as the two men step into the frame and introduce themselves.

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She goes on to explain how she was trying to find her hotel when the two locals, who were heading somewhere else, stopped to help her and guided her to the right place.

Thanking them, the woman highlights the importance of not generalising people based on isolated incidents.

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“In the Northeast, we are often told that people outside trouble us, but there are many helpful people too. This is what communal harmony looks like,” she added.

She also said that people back home would feel happy seeing such kindness, as perceptions often tend to be negative. The locals, in turn, wished her a safe and happy journey before parting ways.

Watch the Video Here:

Netizens React

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many users pointing out the contrast between the two incidents from the same state.

While the earlier Patna clip triggered outrage over racial abuse, this Bhagalpur video has led to conversations around not stereotyping entire regions.

One user commented, “It’s better to call the person out than calling out the whole region and classifying it as one, beats the whole purpose of fighting racism if you’re gonna do the same.”