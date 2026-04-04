Kedarnath Covered in Thick Snow as Heavy Snowfall Continues; Temple Gates to Open on April 22 | WATCH

New Delhi: Continuous heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Dham has blanketed the entire township under a thick layer of snow, significantly impacting preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra.

With the temple gates scheduled to open on April 22, ongoing construction, cleaning and logistical arrangements have slowed down due to persistent harsh weather conditions.

According to officials, nearly three to four feet of fresh snow has covered the Kedarnath temple premises and the entire Kedar Valley.

The snowfall has transformed the region into a scenic white landscape, with the Kedarnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, surrounded by snow, creating a visually striking yet challenging environment for authorities and workers.

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Preparations hit as weather worsens

With just weeks left before the Kedarnath temple gates open, authorities now face a race against time to complete essential preparations.

If the current spell of snowfall and unstable weather continues, ensuring smooth arrangements for pilgrims could prove to be a major logistical challenge.

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Authorities and the temple committee have been working round the clock to prepare for the yatra season. However, continuous snowfall has emerged as a major hurdle.

Repair and restoration of trekking routes, along with arrangements for electricity, water supply and tent facilities, have been affected. Officials have raised concerns that if weather conditions persist, completing preparations before the opening of temple gates could become a significant challenge.

Weather warning issued for region

As per the latest weather warning, Uttarakhand is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph at isolated places over the next few days.

While no warning has been issued for April 6, similar weather activity is expected to resume thereafter, adding to concerns over ongoing work in the region.

Push for tourism infrastructure continues

Amid weather-related disruptions, Uttarakhand continues to focus on strengthening its tourism infrastructure.

Major ropeway projects have been announced to improve accessibility to pilgrimage sites. A 12.9-km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath is planned at a cost of ₹4,081 crore, while another 12.4-km ropeway from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib will be built at ₹2,730 crore.

The state government is also promoting winter tourism and expanding religious circuits.