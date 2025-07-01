“Bihari…Thoda Limit Mein Rahiye” Female Constable’s Reel In Uniform Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage | Watch

Updated 1 July 2025 at 12:44 IST
Viral Video: A female constable in Bihar has made a reel within a police station campus, which has now gone viral across social media platforms. In the 17-second video, the constable, identified as “Aarti” by her uniform tag, is seen creating a reel on the trending song “Hum hain Bihari, thoda limit mein rahiye ga...” with the police station visible in the background, though its name is unclear.
Authorities are investigating to determine the location and timing of the video and where the constable is currently posted, as no official confirmation has been made yet.
After the video surfaced, discussions have intensified on social media regarding the discipline and responsibility expected from police personnel, questioning the appropriateness of making reels in uniform and demanding clarity on what action the department will take.
The viral reel has triggered mixed reactions online, one user tagging Bihar Police wrote, “Honorable @bihar_police, was this the only thing left to see?”
Some users mocked reservation policies, calling it “Reservation product” and “35% reservation impact.” One comment read as “reelbaz police.”
Another commented, “We don’t understand how the uniform has now become a main medium for making reels. It has become like a disease because no appropriate action is taken against them.”
The police headquarters has issued strict guidelines regarding reels and social media use by police personnel:
Despite these guidelines, repeated incidents of reels made in uniform highlight gaps in enforcement, bringing fresh scrutiny on how police discipline and accountability are maintained in the age of social media.
Published 1 July 2025 at 12:44 IST