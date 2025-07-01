“Bihari…Thoda Limit Mein Rahiye” Female Constable’s Reel In Uniform Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage | Watch

A female constable’s reel on “Bihari…thoda limit mein rahiye” in uniform goes viral, triggering debate on police discipline and rules in Bihar. | Image: X

Viral Video: A female constable in Bihar has made a reel within a police station campus, which has now gone viral across social media platforms. In the 17-second video, the constable, identified as “Aarti” by her uniform tag, is seen creating a reel on the trending song “Hum hain Bihari, thoda limit mein rahiye ga...” with the police station visible in the background, though its name is unclear.

Authorities are investigating to determine the location and timing of the video and where the constable is currently posted, as no official confirmation has been made yet.

After the video surfaced, discussions have intensified on social media regarding the discipline and responsibility expected from police personnel, questioning the appropriateness of making reels in uniform and demanding clarity on what action the department will take.

Netizens React: “Reservation Product”

The viral reel has triggered mixed reactions online, one user tagging Bihar Police wrote, “Honorable @bihar_police, was this the only thing left to see?”

Some users mocked reservation policies, calling it “Reservation product” and “35% reservation impact.” One comment read as “reelbaz police.”

Another commented, “We don’t understand how the uniform has now become a main medium for making reels. It has become like a disease because no appropriate action is taken against them.”

What Are Headquarters’ Guidelines on Police Reels?

The police headquarters has issued strict guidelines regarding reels and social media use by police personnel:

Creating or live-streaming reels or videos in uniform at the workplace is strictly prohibited.

No video or reel in uniform should be made that could tarnish the police department’s image.

Filming and uploading interactions with complainants or people seeking help is not allowed.

No personal, commercial, or product promotions are allowed on government or personal social media accounts.

Trolling, bullying, or posting content related to political ideologies is prohibited.

Obscene content, promotion of alcohol, marijuana, or tobacco, and using social media for personal profit are not allowed.

Police personnel may only use social media commercially with prior government approval.

Government accounts cannot be logged in on personal devices, and official resources cannot be used to operate personal accounts.

Sharing department-related information, documents, or crime-related data on social media is prohibited.