Root of the Problem: Bihar's ₹100-Crore Highway Hits a Tree Jam. Detailed Story

Patna: Bizarre news is coming from Bihar's Jehanabad, where district administration constructed a road without removing trees coming in the middle of the way. The road is a 7.48-kilometre stretch, part of the Patna–Gaya highway.

Bihar's ₹100-Crore Highway Hits a Tree Jam

A ₹100-crore road widening project in Bihar's Jehanabad district has turned into a surreal and dangerous obstacle course after dozens of trees left standing in the middle of the newly constructed road.

The 7.48-kilometre stretch, part of the Patna–Gaya highway, was meant to improve connectivity and traffic flow—but has instead become a symbol of bureaucratic gridlock and planning failure.

What Went Wrong?

The district administration before the road expansion project had sought clearance from the forest department to remove trees obstructing the planned alignment. The forest department denied permission, demanding compensation for 14 hectares of forest land instead.

Unable to meet the compensation demand by the forest department, the administration proceeded with construction anyway, building the road around the trees.

Accident-Prone Road Construction

The trees are not aligned in a straight line but are scattered all across the road, turning it into an accident-prone zone.

Locals have reported multiple accidents, calling the highway a “₹100-crore death trap”.

Bihar Tree Highway Viral Outrage

Images of the road have gone viral on social media, with users mocking Bihar's development. One user wrote on X, “What happens when ambulances or fire trucks need to pass here?”

Another user commented, “The trees are there to provide shade to the road.” Some user sarcastically praised the unintended environmental preservation.

Who Is Responsible?

Authorities have yet to announce a clear plan of action, despite the growing number of accidents on the road connecting Patna–Gaya highway.

Meanwhile, commuters continue to use half of the road, putting their lives in danger.