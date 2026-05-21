Birds Know No Royal: Seagull Poops On King Charles | Watch His Reaction

Ireland: UK King Charles had an unexpected encounter during his visit to Northern Ireland, when a seagull flying overhead pooped on him. The awkward incident took place in the seaside town of Newcastle, where the 77-year-old monarch was meeting members of the public outside the Newcastle Community Cinema.

The seagull deposited its droppings on the back of the King's jacket.

Despite the conspicuous white-and-brown mark on his clothing, Charles showed no signs of embarrassment and declined an offer to step away and change his jacket. He continued greeting well-wishers as if nothing had happened, the blob of bird poop in full view of the gathered crowds.

The king found humour in the situation. He quipped to those around him that the saving grace was that the dropping had not landed on his head, a remark that drew laughter from onlookers and underscored his well-documented ability to laugh at himself in public.

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