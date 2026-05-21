WATCH: Viral Video Shows Woman Swept Away by Flood Waters in New York City

Torrential rainfall and sudden flash floods have brought daily life in New York City to a standstill. The deluge transformed major roadways into rivers, submerged vehicles, and triggered widespread chaos across the city's transit network. As emergency crews scramble to respond, the severe weather follows another recent tragedy in Manhattan, putting the city's infrastructure under intense scrutiny.

Roads Turn to Lakes as Queens and Brooklyn Bear the Brunt

The sudden downpour blindsided commuters as intense rainfall overwhelmed local drainage systems. Authorities reported that certain areas were slammed with approximately 5 centimeters of rain in just a single hour.

The impact was felt most severely in Brooklyn and Queens, where streets and underpasses rapidly filled with water. Numerous vehicles became trapped in the rising floods, forcing some stranded drivers to climb onto the roofs of their cars while awaiting rescue.

Subway Lines Halted and Commuters Stranded

The severe weather dealt a heavy blow to the city's public transportation system, causing major disruptions for thousands of commuters.

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Subway Suspensions: Rising waters forced transit officials to suspend service on both the F and J subway lines.

Road Closures: Multiple underpasses and key arteries across the five boroughs were completely closed to traffic.

Bus Disruptions: Surface transit faced severe delays as buses struggled to navigate flooded avenues.

Amid the chaos, dramatic footage surfaced on social media illustrating the danger on the ground. One viral video captured a woman attempting to escape a stranded bus, only to find herself trapped in knee-deep water moments later. Bystanders recorded her struggling to wade through the powerful currents, a scene that quickly went viral and underscored the severity of the flash floods.

In response to the deteriorating conditions, New York Emergency Management teams issued urgent warnings advising residents to stay out of floodwaters and instructing those in low-lying areas to seek higher ground.

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Fatal Manhole Incident Under Investigation in Manhattan

The flooding crisis comes just two days after a bizarre and fatal accident shocked the city. Authorities announced Tuesday that a woman lost her life after accidentally stepping into an open manhole in midtown Manhattan.

The victim, identified as 56-year-old Donika Gocaj, had parked her car late Monday near the Cartier store on Fifth Avenue. According to a police official, she stepped into the 10-foot-deep hole, which was emitting steam at the time. First responders discovered Gocaj unconscious and unresponsive at the scene. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Utility Company and City Officials Respond

The manhole is maintained by Con Edison, a local utility provider. Following a preliminary review, the company released a statement explaining that surveillance footage showed a multi-axle truck had driven over the manhole cover, dislodging it just twelve minutes before Gocaj parked her vehicle.

“While this is a rare occurrence, manhole covers can get displaced by heavy vehicles,” Con Edison stated. “Our thoughts remain with her family, and safety remains our top priority.” The office of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that municipal agencies are actively collaborating with the utility provider to investigate the incident and manage the emergency response.