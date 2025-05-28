Bird on Board: Pigeon Flies Around Flight Cabin As Passengers Try To Catch Them

A pigeon flew across a Delta Airlines Flight Cabin just before the takeoff, throwing crew and passengers off-guard. Flight 2348 witnessed a chaotically funny moment when passengers jumped around to catch the pigeon as it enjoyed its freedom inside the flight's cabin.

The pigeon calmly roamed around for a while before being safely removed from the flight.

All About the Comedic Moment

The unexpected turn of events took place when the Delta Airlines Flight was ready to bid adieu to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport to reach its destination - Madison, Wisconsin.

Reportedly the baggage handlers had already tackled one of the pigeons in the flight cabin before the passengers and crew started boarding the plane. However, as the plane moved toward the runway, a second pigeon appeared out of nowhere instigating a dramatic scene aboard.

A passenger named Tom Caw captured the adorable interaction between the bird and humans aboard as the bird fluttered around.

The video shows a fellow traveler using his jacket to bring the haywire bird under control. Nearby passengers could be heard panicking a little as the bird crashed into the man's jacket. Thankfully the situation was brought under control in no time.

How did the Airline React

Though Delta Airlines has not yet commented on the matter, the flight's pilot handled the situation with his witty joke.