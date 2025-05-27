What is ‘Run It Straight' Game? New Zealand Teenager Dies Playing Viral Challenge

New Delhi: A 19-year-old teenager succumbed to a 'serious head injury' on Monday caused while playing viral ‘run-it-straight’ collision game. The boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by friends where he died.

The 'run-it-straight challenge' is going viral on social media in New Zealand and Australia in which participants tackle each other head-on with no second thoughts or protective gear.

Viral Game Challenge Taking Lives

The youngster identified as Ryan Satterthwaite, died in Palmerston North, New Zealand after he reportedly played a viral game with friends.

"We would urge anyone thinking about taking part in a game or event like this to consider the significant safety and injury risks" - said the police spokesperson, Ross Grantham, in a statement on Tuesday.

What is the Game All About

The run-it-straight challenge is apparently not a new one but has recently gained popularity online. The game was even endorsed by some professional rugby players, despite the potential risks of head trauma and brain injury.

This 'collision game' is a dangerous activity that tests the toughness of rugby players. Players charge at each other and fully-collide without any hesitation. Such risks require a protective gear but the enthusiastic youth seems to be ignoring this non-negotiable.

The practice is much more popular in casual settings where professional protective gear like a mouthguard is often avoided.

The game has become so popular that people even have their own tournaments now.

Though there are videos of people passing out after the collision, the recent accident makes the impact damage of such rogue physical encounters very clear.

Professional Assistance Matters

Professional rugby players know the right technique to tackle each other. From how to position one's head, to protecting the neck and spine, the players receive professional training.