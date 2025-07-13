Bizarre! Assam Man Bathes in 40 Litres of Milk to Celebrate Divorce After Wife's Alleged Extramarital Affair

Assam man, Manik Ali, bathes in 40 Litres of milk to celebrate divorce with wife | Image: Screengrab, X

In what can be described as a bizarre incident, a man in Assam bathed in 40 litres of milk to celebrate his divorce from his wife.

The incident took place in Baraliyapar village in Assam's Nalbari district.

The man, Manik Ali, aged 32, performed this unusual act to celebrate his freedom following his legal separation.

In a video shared on X by For Men India, an organization advocating for men's rights and welfare, Manik is heard saying, “Now, I am free.”

He explained that the reason behind the divorce was his wife's extramarital affair. Despite making every possible effort to preserve the marriage for the sake of their daughter, the relationship eventually reached a point of no return, as his wife allegedly continued her illicit affairs. Ultimately, the couple agreed to divorce by mutual consent.

In the video, Manik says, “My wife eloped with her lover twice, and I forgave her both times, thinking about our daughter. But when she kept repeating the same mistake, I couldn’t take it anymore and finally opted for a legal divorce.”

After being granted the divorce, Manik decided to symbolically wash away the traumatic memories of the past and celebrate his newfound liberation by pouring four buckets of milk over himself.

The video captures him shouting during the milk bath, “From today, I am free… I was burdened. Now I’ve washed it all off.”

His visible joy and expressions of relief reflect the emotional release he experienced after the "good riddance".

In Hinduism, milk is considered a purifying substance, and Manik’s act is being interpreted by some as a ritual of self-purification—cleansing his aura before beginning a new chapter in life.

"Earlier, too, she left, but this time she took our daughter along. That broke me. After the formal separation, I felt like I had taken a fresh birth. That's why I bathed with milk, to mark a new beginning,” Manik said, heaving a sigh of relief.