'Dear Indian Railways, I Feel Like Crying...': Passenger's Emotional Appeal To Indian Railways After Travelling In 'India's Dirtiest Train' | Video

A video that has surfaced online showing the filthy condition of India's longest-running train, the Vivek Express, which travels between Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu and Dibrugarh in Assam, has sparked widespread outrage.

The express train takes approximately 74 hours and 42 minutes to complete the journey.

The video was shared by travel vlogger Ujjwal Singh on his Instagram account and has since gone viral on social media. In the video, Singh shows various glimpses of dirt and trash scattered throughout the train and describes it as "India's dirtiest train."

He can be seen touring the general compartment of the train, panning across the dirty floors and washbasins, clogged taps, and unhygienic conditions.

The video also captures multiple passengers sharing a single seat to sleep.

Taking a jibe at the miserable condition of the train, Singh sarcastically says, "I haven't seen a cleaner train than this so far." He adds, "It seems no cleaning is done during the three-day journey."

It is apparent from the footage that a foul smell was emanating from heaps of filth scattered across the compartment floors, particularly near the lavatories, prompting Singh to cover his nose while recording.

The video concludes with Singh making an emotional appeal to the Indian Railways through a note.

In his note, he wrote, “Dear Indian Railways, I feel like crying since I love Indian Railways, and I feel bad capturing this. Hope to see a better Indian Railways for common people. Thank you for your consideration. Regards, Ujjwal Singh."

The video has prompted a wave of reactions on social media. While some users expressed shock and raised concerns about the unhygienic conditions on long-route trains, others placed blame on both passengers and authorities.

One user commented, “Based on my experience, I’d say it’s partially the government’s fault—cleaning staff are only available in AC coaches. But it’s also the fault of people who refuse to use dustbins.”

Another wrote, “We’re living in the 21st century, yet some citizens still behave like barbarians, making us one of the most unhygienic populations in the world.”

A third user remarked, “It's a joint venture between railways and passengers. Passengers make it dirty. Railways won't clean it cleanliness is not habit. Neither for railways or for passengers.”

With the video going viral, many are now expecting Indian Railways to take action to improve conditions, especially in general compartments on long-distance trains.