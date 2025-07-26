Bizarre! One-Year-Old Bites Snake Cobra To Death In Bihar's Bettiah, Faints After That

Bihar: In a bizarre incident, a one-year-old boy in Bihar bit a snake to death after it coiled around his palm while he was playing near his house. The cobra snake died immediately after the boy bit him.

The tragedy happened in the Bettiah village of Bihar. The child named Govinda lost consciousness after the incident and was rushed to the hospital.

Locals said that the child might have felt agitated due to the snake's close proximity to him while he was playing. Not aware of the potential harm that the snake could cause, the toddler killed the snake instantly by sinking his teeth into it. Locals described it as a reflexive action.

According to reports, Govinda's condition started to worsen a few hours after he bit the serpent. His family took him to a neighboring Primary Health Centre. From there, he was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah.

The infant's condition has improved after receiving proper and timely medical attention. He is stable now but still being kept under observation, according to GMCH doctors.

Govinda's grandmother, Mateshwari Devi, said that his mother was gathering firewood near the site when the incident happened.