'Bohot Garmi Hai, Mai Sabko AC Dunga': African Student's 3 Idiots-Inspired Hindi Speech At Aligarh Muslim University Goes Viral | VIDEO

Aligarh: An African student's energetic and humorous speech in Hindi during a cultural programme at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has gone viral on social media. The student's act was inspired by the iconic speech of fictional character Chatur Ramalingam (Silencer) from Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots.

The speech was delivered by Ayyubi, who is a second-year B.Tech student at AMU. A video from the university's Nadeem Tareen Hall showed Ayyubi dressed in a similar outfit as Chatur Ramalingam, who, in the movie, had delivered a speech in distorted Hindi.

Similarly, Ayyubi delivered his speech in a dramatic and exaggerated tone with distorted Hindi. As part of his act, he was delivering a speech to woo students to vote for him as a Secretary.

He started his speech saying,"Jaise ki aap sabhi log jaante hai ki NT me aaj kal kya ho rahi hai isiliyae mai jhoothe promise nahi karoonga. (You all are aware what is going on…Hence, I will not make any false promises.)"

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Mispronouncing the Hindi word "garmi" as "garma", he said, "Aajkal bohot garma hai isiliyae mai sabko AC doonga....Annexe me paanch AC karo. (It is too hot, hence, I will arrange for ACs for students.)"

The students loudly cheered for him and started chanting , "AC, AC, AC, AC."

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“Aur swimming pool me banega...NT se college bohot dur hai to mai metro start karoonga...kapde dhone ke liye har floor pe washing machine hoga (I will make a swimming pool, I will also start metro service to college. There will be a washing machine on every floor)," he added and was met with roaring cheers from the students.

Students erupt in cheers as Ayyubi delivers his speech

Promising tea to students three times a day if he they elect him, Ayyubi said, “Agar mai secretary bana to NT me sabko teen time chai milega."

"Ayyuba zindabad. ...ayyuba zindabad...Long live Ayyuba, long live Ayyuba, long live Ayyuba," he ended his speech and the students went of out control, whistling and cheering loudly.

The video of the speech are doing rounds on social media, garnering likes and applaud from netizens. An X user said, “Although this African student's Hindi isn't standard, that sincerity and sense of humor really touch the heart—sometimes it's the down-to-earth expressions that bring the most joy.”