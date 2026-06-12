'Boss, Just a Little Dizzy’: A Company's Founder’s Viral Chat With Injured Employee Who Tried to Work After Bike Crash Wins Hearts Online

A heartwarming exchange between a Bali‑based company founder and her injured employee has gone viral, drawing widespread praise for the employer’s insistence on prioritising health over work.

The incident began when the employee, a developer at the firm, messaged his boss to inform her that he had fallen off his motorcycle. Despite the accident, he initially asked for just a single day off and assured her that his responsibilities would be covered. He even suggested that he might return to the office later the same day if his condition improved.

The founder, however, immediately intervened. In her reply, she urged him to stay home and pressed him to seek medical attention, warning, “You might have a concussion.” The employee attempted to downplay the seriousness of the crash, saying he would simply take painkillers and headache medication. At one point, he even changed his mind and said he would report to work by the afternoon.

The conversation, which the founder later shared on Threads, shows her repeatedly insisting that he consult a doctor. “It is no joke,” she wrote, after he claimed he was only “a little sore and a little dizzy.” She reminded him that dizziness is a common sign of concussion and should not be ignored.

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The exchange quickly captured the attention of social media users, many of whom praised the founder’s approach. One commenter wrote, “I hope he is ok… You are a very nice boss.” The founder responded that she views her employees almost like family, saying, “They are my kids basically.” She later confirmed that she had successfully convinced him to visit the hospital for treatment.

Other users speculated that the employee may have feared losing his job or simply disliked hospitals. The founder dismissed these concerns, explaining that he has been on a permanent contract for more than three years and that she has consistently encouraged her staff to embrace modern medical care.

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