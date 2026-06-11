'I Skipped Lunches, Worked Too Much & Got Scolded': Indian Shocked By Norway Boss' 'Vacation Advice', Post Goes Viral

An Indian techie's account of being scolded by his Norwegian manager, not for slacking off, but for working too much, has gone viral on social media. The employee's X post has reignited the global conversation around hustle culture and work-life balance.

Vinod shared that 15 years old he moved to Norway, carrying with him “Indian work ethic” of working on weekends, skipping lunches, working overtimes and pushing oneself even when he was not well.

After working so hard, Vinod said that one day when his boss called him, he thought that he was going to be showered with praises. However, much to his shock, instead of appreciating him, his boss scolded him for working too much.

He narrated that his boss told him: “You replied to my email on Saturday. And you cancelled your vacation to deliver a project without telling me. I know you meant well, but that is not okay. Vacation is mandatory. You never skip it. Your juniors are watching you. If they see this, they will think this is what dedication means.”

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The employee said the conversation left him stunned. "I got scolded… for working too much. I sat there confused. In India, this might have earned me a 'highly dedicated' remark. Here, it was a problem," he tweeted.

“That day something broke in me."

The conversation with his boss gave Vinod a reality check. He said that it made him see the hustle, the anxiety, and the need to keep grinding all the time.

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“For the first time, I broke in tears for everything it had quietly cost me.”



Vinod noted that hard work is good, but when it becomes guilt, fear, and silent suffering, something is wrong with the system.

‘Boss Gives Work Even On Weekends’: Netizens React

Vinod's account struck a chord with Indians because of the sharp cultural contrast it highlighted. A netizen said, “At our workplace the boss gives work even on weekends and makes us do overtime whenever he want. If we refuse he straight away says no need to come from tomorrow because there pressure on him from above too.”

Another noted that she was assigned work even when she had high fever.