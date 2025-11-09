'Brand Ambassador Banogay Pakka': Internet Melts As Blinkit Guy Rewards Milkybar To Woman Who Helped Him With EV Charging | VIRAL

Delhi: When the electric vehicle (EV) of a Delhi woman's Blinkit delivery agent broke down in the middle of the road, she was profoundly impressed by what he did next.

Customers' lives have been made easier by the 10-minute delivery applications, but delivery professionals frequently face unforeseen challenges in their fight against time. You never know what they go through to ensure that every order is delivered on schedule.

Neha Moolchandani, a user on the social media site X, recently published a story that moved millions of people. She was extremely affected by what her Blinkit delivery agent did after his electric vehicle (EV) broke down while he was on the way to deliver her order.

What to do If the EV of a Blinkit Delivery Agent Fails?

According to the woman's post, the delivery man was late and had to bring his EV all the way to her place because it had run out of charge. She permitted him to charge the battery for a short while after that.

"The Blinkit guy came late!" she wrote.

“He informed me that he had to drag because his electric car ran out of power midway!” and "If he can charge the battery for a few minutes?" Neha said.

Neha added that while the deliveryman's battery was being charged, he sat outside for an hour.

“He asked me whether he would cover the cost of the electricity after charging!,” she said.

"How generous he was that he had the heart to ask for payment!" she said.

The delivery person thanked her with a Milky Bar before departing, Neha said.

She wrote, "I notice that people with fewer resources always have more to give!" at the end of the post. A user, Neha Moolchandani, on the social media platform X, shared a story that touched the hearts of millions.

Internet Reacts:

The endearing act of the delivery executive quickly caught the attention of social media users.

One user exclaimed, “Blinkit might appoint you as brand ambassador and good pr head."

Another person commented, “That moment speaks volumes about human dignity and grace. Even in hardship, some carry a generosity that wealth can’t imitate. It’s humbling to see how those with the least often possess the richest hearts. Gratitude, it seems, isn’t born from abundance but from empathy and integrity."

A third user wrote, “People who have the least often understand the value of every little thing, time, help, kindness. That’s why their gratitude feels so pure. A Milky Bar may be small, but the heart behind it is huge.

“Gem of a person met gem of a person!" wrote a fourth user.