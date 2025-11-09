'Saare Badmash Bullet Aur Thar Chalaate Hai': Internet Divided on Haryana DGP's Remark

Gurugram: The Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana, OP Singh, left the internet divided after drawing a connection between the behavioural patterns of certain notorious individuals and their choice of vehicles, particularly Thar SUVs and Bullet motorcycles.

While speaking to reporters on Saturday, the DGP stated that police cannot overlook a Thar or a Bullet during checks. "We don't check all vehicles. If it's a Thar, how can we let it go? Or if it's a Bullet motorcycle... all notorious elements use such cars and bikes. The choice of vehicle reflects your mindset. People who drive Thars perform stunts on the road," he elaborated.

"The Thar is not just a car, it is a statement that says, 'this is how I am'. The trend has become a status symbol," he further said.

Recalling an old incident involving the son of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Singh said, “The son of an Assistant Commissioner of Police ran over someone while driving a Thar. He wants his son freed, and we asked him whose name the car is registered in. It is in his name, so he is the rogue element.”

Singh turned towards his colleagues and asked them, “If we make a list of cops, how many will have a Thar? And whoever has it, he must be crazy. But you can not have it both ways. You can not indulge in hooliganism and then expect not to get caught. If you show off, you must also face the consequences."

Internet Divided

Singh's comment triggered mixed reaction on social media. One X user approved his words, saying, “Haryana DGP dropping truth bombs about low-IQ badmash laadle and their correlation with the Thar." Another said, “Haryana DGP nails it: Thar owners = low-IQ badmash laadle. Ego on wheels, brains in knees." A woman said, “I agree with Haryana DGP , all Tharbuddhis to be identified and their list should be made available in each police station…Potential criminals and gangsters."

Meanwhile, several people were offended by Singh's comment. Calling for his suspension, a netizen said, “DGP Haryana should be suspended for the…statement for Vehicle owners of Thar and Bullet etc. How every owner of these vehicles is "badmash" as per his knowledge? How [does] the shape of vehicle makes its owner…badmash??"

Another netizen criticised the DGP, saying, “If DGP has such a poor logical mind, God bless the Haryana Police. People ride thar or bullets because of vehicles capacity in Indian conditions. Looking at the model of vehicle he is making judgments that they are criminals. It's like if few police men are corrupt, DGP is also."