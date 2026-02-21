'Brave Angel': Heartwarming CCTV Shows Girl Bravely Standing Between Closing Doors To Rescue Kids From Faulty Elevator

A heartwarming video of a young girl standing between the closing doors of a lift to rescue two small children from being trapped in the faulty lift is going viral on social media. The brave child has garnered admiration among social media users, who hailed her as an "angel" and "Goddess Durga".

A CCTV footage installed inside the lift showed two small kids standing inside the lift while the older girl stood outside with another small child. Suddenly, the doors of the lift started to close, sending the children in panic. The older girl's instincts quickly kicked in and she bravely placed herself between the closing door, using her hands and legs as obstructions.

The sensor of the lift was not working since despite the girl's efforts, the lift door failed to open. The kids trapped inside the lift appeared visibly shaken by the turn of events.

Later, a lady stepped in to assist the girl and together they slightly pried open the lift, just enough for the girl to force herself inside. She quickly grabbed the two kids and one by one took them outside to safety.

Netizens lauded the brave girl for her courage and her presence of mind. A social media user compared her to Goddess Durga, saying, “This little girl did something that many of us couldn’t do: she protected like Durga.” Another called her a “brave angel”.

Others also noted that action must be taken against the manufacturer of the lift. An X user said, “Lift manufacturer needs to be charged for supplying faulty lift....the door should have opened up once it detected a obstruction.” Another said, "This is unacceptable. If the obstruction detection system failed, the manufacturer and maintenance team must be questioned. That door should have reopened instantly."

