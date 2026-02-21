No Bride, No Venue: Middle-Aged Bittu Bajrangi Takes 'Baraat' To Aligarh, Realises He Has Been Scammed

Aligarh: Eagar to get married, Bittu Bajrangi, a middle-aged 'gau rakshak' took 'baraat' (wedding procession) to Aligarh only to find that there was no bride or no wedding venue and he had been duped in a fake wedding scam. Notably, Bajrangi is an accused in the 2023 communal riots in Nuh.

What Happened?

The self-declared cow vigilante from Haryana’s Faridabad has been cheated of money by a man who claimed that he would get him married to a woman. According to his complaint, the accused, named Bunty, is a relative of his neighbour and had approached Bajrangi with an offer to get him introduced to a 'suitable match' for wedding.

Bunty and a woman named Rani introduced Bittu Bajrangi to many woman, however, he did not approve of any of them.

Then, Bunty sent Bajrangi a picture of a young woman, whom he liked and agreed to marry her. Thereafter, Bunty, Rani and the prospective bride visited Bajrangi's house with her family. Their marriage was fixed for February 7 and Bijrangi sent Rs 30,000 to the accused to purchase clothes for his would-be bride.

‘Wedding’ Day

A day after sending the money, Bajrangi took a baraat (wedding procession) to Aligarh. However, when he reached the venue, he found no bride or anyone from her family. The accused had allegedly also switched off their mobile phones.

In his complaint, Bajrangi stated that when he contacted the woman, she claimed she had no knowledge of any wedding. He alleged that he was forced to return without the marriage taking place.

