Brave Bengaluru Youngsters Jump In, Save Woman From Horrific Attack In broad Daylight | WATCH

New Delhi: A disturbing video from Bengaluru showing a woman being allegedly attacked by her former husband in broad daylight has gone viral on social media, with several youngsters being hailed for stepping in and rescuing her before the situation turned fatal.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Madanayakanahalli area on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where the woman was walking along a roadside when the accused, identified as Sanjay, allegedly intercepted her and attempted to attack her with a knife.

The viral CCTV footage and videos circulating online purportedly show the man grabbing the woman in the middle of the road while armed with a knife. As the woman resisted and screamed for help, a group of alert youngsters and local residents rushed to the spot, overpowered the accused, and rescued her. Some bystanders were also seen confronting and assaulting the attacker before police arrived.

Reports claim the accused and the victim had been facing personal and marital disputes for several months. Preliminary police investigation suggests domestic discord may have led to the alleged attack. Some reports also stated that the accused attempted to conceal his identity by wearing a helmet or mask during the incident.

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Police have reportedly registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. The woman sustained injuries in the attack but is said to be out of danger after receiving medical treatment.

While the video has been widely shared across social media platforms and multiple media outlets have reported on the incident, the viral clip itself has not been independently verified. Authorities are continuing their probe to ascertain the full sequence of events.