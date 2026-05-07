Meet Gabi: South Korea Introduces First Humanoid ‘Robot Monk’ Ahead of Buddha’s Birthday | WATCH

In a blend of spirituality and technology that has left the internet stunned, South Korea introduced its first humanoid robot monk at Seoul’s Jogye Temple ahead of Buddha’s birthday celebrations.

Named "Gabi", the 130-centimetre-tall robot appeared dressed in traditional grey-and-brown Buddhist robes and formally pledged its devotion to Buddhism during a ceremonial event attended by monks.

During the ceremony, Gabi was seen folding its hands and bowing respectfully before Buddhist monks, closely mirroring traditional Buddhist customs and gestures.

Monks later placed a symbolic 108-bead rosary around the robot’s neck as part of the ritual. However, instead of participating in the traditional incense-burning ceremony, the robot reportedly received a symbolic sticker in its place.

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The name “Gabi” was inspired by Siddhartha Gautama and a Korean word associated with mercy and compassion. The event was organised by the Jogye Order, the largest Buddhist sect in South Korea.

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'Not a Monk..': Internet Reacts

As clips of the robot monk surfaced online, social media users flooded comment sections with mixed reactions ranging from humour and curiosity to criticism and disbelief.

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One user wrote, “This just in: Soulless object achieves enlightenment and bypasses self-awareness. ‘Gabi’ tells the world: ‘I now seek some level of balance in my life.’”

Second commented, “Why has it got such huge hands and a little tiny head?”

Another wrote, “That’s not a monk. That’s mockery.”