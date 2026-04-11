‘Break-In’ Gone Wrong: Ghaziabad Thief’s Neck Gets Stuck In Shutter While Stealing; Internet Says' Kya Chor Banega Tu' | Watch

Ghaziabad: A bizarre incident from Ghaziabad has gone viral on social media, after a man attempting to break into a doctor’s clinic got stuck in the metal rolling shutter and had to be rescued hours later.

Reports indicate that the man tried to force open the shutter late at night. However, during the attempt, his neck became trapped in the partially lifted shutter, leaving the rest of his body hanging outside. Unable to free himself, he remained stuck in a painful and helpless position for several hours, and was eventually rescued by the police in the morning.

Videos circulating online show the man suspended mid-air with the crowd gathered below. Locals and police personnel can be seen supporting his body from underneath to prevent further injury while waiting for rescue teams to arrive. Officials worked to ensure the man could be brought down safely without worsening his condition.

How Internet Reacted

Many users responded with humour. One of them said, “Bro came for a night shift but got promoted to hanging decoration,” while another mocked the failed attempt.

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“Ae kya chor banega re tu, tu to chor ke naam pe dhabba hai,” (What kind of a thief can you become, you are a taint for thieves) he said.

As the video continued to circulate, it led to a flood of memes and witty commentary.

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