Tantrik's Remedy Kills Teen: 14-Year-Old Bitten By Snake Submerged In Ganga River For 12 Hours

Amroha: An extremely shocking incident has come to light from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, where a 14-year-old boy was bitten by a snake, and his family, instead of taking him to doctors, rushed him to a tantrik. The child met a tragic end, highlighting the grave consequences faced by people who blindly follow superstitions.

Boy Submerged In Ganga

The teenager who was bitten by a snake was rushed to a tantrik by his parents. The tantrik advised the child's parents to submerge the boy into the Ganga River, as a 'remedy' against snakebite.

According to the superstition, snake's poison can leave the human body if it is submerged in River Ganga.

The teenager was kept submerged in the water for as long as 12 hours.

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A video showed the unresponsive boy lying on a makeshift raft-like structure made of bamboos. The boy was tied to the bamboos, which was suspended in the water with the help of ropes.

A large number of people was seen surrounding the boy, waiting for the outcome of the superstitous action.

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However, the poison did not miraculously leave the child's body and he eventually died.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. A netizen commented, “Absolutely heartbreaking. It is so sad that these fake tantriks are still playing with the emotions and blind faith of helpless people. A young life was lost which could have easily been saved. We seriously need much more awareness at the ground level to avoid such tragic incidents. In emergencies, medical help should always be the first and only step.”

Many called for the arrest of the tantrik as well as the boy's parents.

Another Man Met Similar Fate

A similar incident took place in 2024 in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, where a 20-year-old man was bitten by snake. The man was declared dead at a government hospital.

However, his family, who were superstitious, took him to seers to 'treat' snakebites.

After the seers declared the man dead, his family tied his body and submerged him in the Ganga River, believing that the act will remove poison from his body.

After waiting for hours for a miracle to take place, the family accepted his father and cremated him.