'Air Purifier Reading Jumps From 97 to 500 as Door Opens, Viral Video Shows How Toxic Delhi’s Air Is | WATCH

New Delhi: As winter sets in, Delhi NCR once again finds itself choking under a thick blanket of toxic smog. The worsening air quality has become so severe that even those relying on multiple air purifiers are finding little relief indoors. A viral video shared by a Delhi-based market analyst captures this grim reality, showing how quickly clean indoor air turns hazardous the moment outdoor air seeps in.



​​With this video going viral, recent air quality reports further confirm the dire situation. According to ANI, Delhi's air quality worsened on Saturday, slipping into the 'very poor' category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 303, compared to 218 recorded the day before.

In the clip, the man opens his main door and points the camera at his air purifier. The display initially reads 97, indicating relatively clean air. But within seconds of leaving the door open, the reading shoots past 500, a level considered extremely hazardous.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “4 purifiers running 24×7 at home. Reading while all doors are closed – 100. Just opened the main door and touched – 500. Life has become hell in NCR and the government is busy in the Bihar campaign.”

The video has sparked widespread outrage online, with many expressing disbelief and frustration over the alarming speed at which the air quality deteriorates, a stark reminder of how unlivable Delhi’s winter air has become.

“Poll-itics Over Pollution?”: Delhiites Vent Anger as Smog Chokes the City

As Delhi NCR gasps for breath amid worsening smog, social media has exploded with anger and frustration. Citizens are voicing their despair and disappointment over both government inaction and public apathy toward the city’s recurring air crisis.

One user, furious at the government’s priorities, wrote, “I was thinking of returning to India, no more. The government is only busy with elections.”

Another frustrated citizen suggested taking legal action, saying, “Why don’t you file a PIL against stubble burning? Till that stops, nothing can help.”

Expressing dismay at political indifference, a user remarked, “While Delhi's choking on smog, the government's busy in Bihar, campaigning for votes. Looks like they're more focused on ‘poll’-itics than pollution!”

Another angry user vented, “Forget about govt. We all know pollution is just an election issue. I can still hear occasional crackers, people burning garbage near roads, people carelessly keeping their cars on while just sitting inside, trucks transporting material without any covers... I really wonder, do we really care about air pollution?”

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, one user said, “NCR’s air quality is turning homes into gas chambers, while politicians chase votes elsewhere. How bad does it need to get before tackling pollution becomes a real priority? Waiting for clean air shouldn’t be a luxury!”

Sharing a grim outlook, another comment read, “Very unfortunate, be ready for more than a decade of sickness in the later years.”

And summing up the frustration with the system, a user bitterly concluded, “Power of democracy, your fate decided by the majority and when majority is poor and uneducated, you can’t expect anything better than just the mere basics like free ration and some cash.”