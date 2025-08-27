'Bro Is In Safe Hands': Heartwarming Video Shows Cat Peacefully Sleeps On Lord Ganesh’s Idol Hand, Winning Hundreds Of Hearts

Viral Video: Ganesh Chaturthi is the most auspicious and vibrant festival celebrated in Hinduism. The day marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, wellness and good fortune. With the celebration across India, an unusual and heartwarming video has been winning hundreds of hearts online. The video captures a cat sleeping peacefully on the hand of a Lord Ganesh idol.

What Is In The Viral Video?

The video shows the cat curled up comfortably as if it has found the safest and peaceful resting place.

Shared by Vishu Deolekar on Instagram, the video has gone viral, with thousands of people calling it one of the most adorable videos they have seen ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Netizen reaction

The video was flooded with heartwarming reactions in the comment box.

One user commented, "Bro is sleeping at the best place!!"

Another wrote, "The aatma found its parmata".

"Cutest video on the internet today", a third user wrote.

