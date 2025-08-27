Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Operation Sindoor-Themed Ganesh Idols Honour Indian Armed Forces & Pahalgam Terror Victims

New Delhi: As India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, the celebrations take a patriotic turn, especially in Telangana, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. Several Ganesh pandals are using powerful themes to pay tribute to the Indian Armed Forces and the victims of Pahalgam terror attacks.

In Hyderabad, the Sri Mallikarjun Nagar Youth Welfare Association in Uppuguda has created an Operation Sindoor-themed Ganesh idol, which took over 50 days to complete at a cost of ₹6 lakh, designed to honor the bravery of Indian soldiers and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The idol portrays Lord Ganesha in a military avatar, wearing an Air Force officer's uniform. He is surrounded by models of BrahMos missiles, S-400 rifles, tanks, and fighter jets.

The pandal also features large posters and an AI-generated short film showcasing key events in India’s military history, including the 1947 and 1965 Indo-Pak wars, the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, the Kargil conflict, and recent operations like Uri, Pulwama, and Operation Sindoor.

According to Srikanth, one of the organizers, the idea behind the theme is to inspire patriotism, especially among the youth, and to pay tribute to the courage of the two female officers who led Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, another powerful tribute is being presented at the annual Ganesh Pooja organized by the Executive Palace Owners Association in Baguihati. This year’s theme is titled “Veer Ganesha—Raksha Ke Devta.”

The pandal displays scenes inspired by the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, including visuals of terrorists, fighter jets, and Indian soldiers in action. One emotional scene features a pleading wife representing the pain and strength of the families affected by terror.

Committee member Aman Agarwal said, “We want this theme to be a reminder of the bravery of our soldiers and a prayer for peace and unity in the country.”

In Chennai, a different but equally thoughtful approach has been taken. A Ganesh idol installed in the Mannali area has been made using over 7,500 religious books.