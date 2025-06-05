'Broken Leg? We Can Get You Chair': Internet Slams Boss for Shocking Response to Injured Employee | Image: X

Imagine breaking your leg and being told by your manager, “Don’t worry, we can get you a chair.” That’s exactly what happened to one employee just days into a new job, according to a viral Instagram video shared by workplace critic Ben Askins.

The post shows a WhatsApp chat where the employee tells their manager about a bike accident that left them with a broken leg. Instead of showing concern, the manager tries to convince the injured worker to return to work, saying they can just sit on a chair. When that doesn’t work, the manager tries to make the employee feel guilty, pointing out that they’ve only been with the company for two weeks.

Fed up, the employee replies, “Then let me make it even easier for you I quit.”

Social Media Reacts

The video struck a nerve online, with many users sharing their own stories of toxic bosses:

One person said they were denied sick leave while working at a fashion magazine. When they couldn’t stop coughing during a meeting, the boss snapped, “Cough in silence, you’re interrupting me.”

Another shared that they were told to return to work with tendonitis, and when they asked for the promised chair, the employer said, “Can’t you just stand on one leg?”