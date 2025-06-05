Turkish Factory Worker's Nonchalant Smoke On Oil Tanker Causes Deadly Blast On His Face | Watch

Viral video: A viral clip shows a horrifying blast that occurred at an oil factory when a tanker cap exploded. A worker, identified as 27-year-old Bekir A, was opening the tanker lid with a lit cigarette in his mouth, in the viral security camera footage, following which the cap exploded on his face.

The blast happened at a sunflower oil factory in Nizip, Gaziantep, Turkey, and immediately flung the worker in the air. He then landed on the ground beside the tanker and sustained severe burn wounds.

Alarming Results Of Violating Safety Protocols

The viral video is from a sunflower factory in Turkey where a worker was nonchalantly smoking a cigarette above an oil tanker while opening the lid of the tanker.

This ludicrous show of violation of safety protocols resulted in the worker being thrown up in the air with a massive blast as the tanker cap exploded.

The man immediately fell to the ground and was noticed by a fellow worker who sent him for prompt treatment. Investigations into the matter are underway.

Viral Footage Sparks Concern

The security footage of the accident has gone viral on X.

The video was posted by a user with the caption, “Turkish worker causes fuel tanker explosion while opening lid with LIT CIGARETTE in his mouth." The post claims that the injured has been denied treatment coverage by the employer on the pretext of violating safety protocols.

The incident has sparked a string of comments as people try to wrap their heads around this utterly avoidable blast.

Expressing concern for the man a user wrote, "I hope it gets better, it really exploded very violently but I don't understand. Even if they say it's empty, I personally wouldn't approach it with a burning object. You have to be very careful."

Another said, "I feel so sorry for the guy. I hope he gets better soon."