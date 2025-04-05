Broken Train Toilet? Creator’s Complaint on RailMADAD Fixed in Just 15 Minutes; Netizens React

Viral Video: A video showcasing the improved infrastructure and services of Indian Railways has taken the internet by storm. The video, shared by a tech content creator, highlights how a simple complaint was resolved by railway staff within minutes.

In the video, the content creator shares his experience while traveling to his hometown during Holi . He was surprised to find a broken water tap in the restroom of the train. Having heard about the government’s viral app, RailMADAD, he decided to give it a try. He quickly filled out a complaint on the app and to his surprise, it worked.

Within just 15 minutes, four railway officials arrived and fixed the issue. After the repair, the tech creator even received a call and an email for verification of the resolution.

Another user shared this video on X (formerly Twitter), commenting, "This is New India…"

Social Media Reactions:

Since the video went viral, social media has been buzzing with praise for Indian Railways' quick response. Here are a few reactions from users:

"Whenever I’ve complained, I get service within 15-30 minutes max!" shared one user.

"This is awesome!" wrote another.

"A great initiative by the Government of India. It works! I’ve used it many times," said a third user.

"I’m a frequent railway traveler, and I use the RailMADAD app regularly. My problems are addressed 99.9% of the time," added a fifth user.

How to File a Complaint on the RailMADAD App?

Steps by Steps Guide to File a Complaint on the RailMADAD App:

1. Download and Register: To get started with the RailMADAD app, first download it from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Once installed, open the app and enter your name and mobile number. Then, tap on the “Get OTP” button. After receiving the OTP on your phone, enter it in the designated field and tap “Register” to begin using the app.



2. Register Your Complaint: For train-related issues, tap on “Register My Complaint for Train”, and for station-related issues, tap on “Register My Complaint for Station”. Then, fill out the required details, including your PNR number, type of complaint (such as cleanliness, food quality, etc.), sub-type of complaint (like a dirty washroom or poor food quality), incident date, train number, coach number, berth or seat number, and a detailed description of the complaint. You can also upload supporting files like photos or videos related to the issue. Once everything is filled out, tap “Submit” to send your complaint.