BSF Soldier Mocks Pakistan Ranger at Wagah Border, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A video from the Wagah-Attari border ceremony is going viral on social media, showing a light-hearted exchange between a BSF soldier and a Pakistan Ranger.

In the clip, the Pakistan Ranger can be seen repeatedly jumping in the air during the ceremonial display, and in response, the BSF soldier gestures playfully, seemingly questioning the act, and then humorously imitates him. He even flexes his muscles in a teasing manner.

The video also features the popular Dhurandhar track playing in the background.

Watch the Video Here:

What is the Wagah border ceremony?

The Wagah-Attari Border ceremony, also known as the “Beating Retreat,” is a daily military tradition held since 1959 just before sunset.

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It takes place at the India-Pakistan border between Amritsar and Lahore

Features high-energy marching and coordinated drills by BSF and Pakistan Rangers

Ends with the simultaneous lowering of flags

Draws large crowds on both sides, creating a charged patriotic atmosphere

While the ceremony reflects rivalry, it also symbolises a form of mutual respect between the two nations.

‘Electrifying moment’: Netizens react

The viral clip has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many enjoying the playful banter between the soldiers.

One user commented, "Kya pta bhayii gazab he hai par Pakistan wale bhi alag he level ke joker hai."

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Second user said, "Our soldiers have always been making fun of Pakistanis."

Third added, "Electrifying moment."