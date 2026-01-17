'BTS India Nahi Aa Raha': Heartbroken Fan's Cute Exchange With Father Wins Hearts Online | WATCH

The K-Pop group BTS's fandom stands out for its passionate and unapologetic love across the world, and one such viral video captures this emotion in the most unexpected and heartwarming way.

A clip circulating widely on social media shows a young girl breaking down in tears because BTS is not coming to India. However, her father’s endearing attempt to console her truly steals the spotlight.

In the video, the girl was crying and complaining, “Papa, BTS India nahi aa raha hai” (Papa, BTS is not coming to India). Her father, trying to understand the gravity of the situation, asks innocently, “Kaunsa celebrity hai?” (Which celebrity is this?) before reassuring her with, “Aa jayega, kal aa jayega” (They will come, maybe tomorrow). He then jokingly adds, “Phone number de mujhe” (Give me their phone number).

This instantly cracks the girl up as she explains, “Papa, woh K-pop idols hain, South Korea mein rehte hain” (Papa, they are K-pop idols; they live in South Korea). Without missing a beat, the father playfully responds, “Hum Uttar Korea mein karwa denge” (We will make it happen in North Korea), sending the conversation into even funnier territory.

The banter continues as the girl says they would have to go to South Korea, to which the father lovingly hugs her and assures her, “Bas chalenge” (We will go). She keeps crying that BTS is not coming to India, while he keeps trying to cheer her up, saying they can go to South Korea instead and asking others to tell him more about the country.

Netizens React

This sweet and humorous exchange between the father and daughter has won hearts online, with many users praising their bond and the father’s gentle, playful parenting.

One user wrote, “It’s such a sweet and wholesome clip showing a father’s love and care for his daughter.”

Many compared how fathers behave differently with daughters and sons.

The second user commented, “Bhai, hume bhi beti hi banna chahiye tha.”

Another said, “Yaar, aise papa ki wajah se main kabhi mard jaat se nafrat nahi kar sakti”

A fourth commented, "What good deeds do we need to do to get a father like him in our next life?"

While several users praised the interaction, some also raised concerns and criticisms.

The fifth user said, “The rising K-pop obsession is concerning. Indian youth are glorifying a hyper-materialistic culture that has moved away from its traditional religious roots towards Christianity and modernity. We should not let our children blindly imitate a culture that values consumerism over its own ancient heritage.”

The sixth user wrote, “That actually sounds like good news.”