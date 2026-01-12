Updated 12 January 2026 at 12:17 IST
'Papa Paglu': Mother’s Witty Reply to Daughter’s Question Wins Heart Online, Leaves Matchmakers Blushing | WATCH
A woman’s playful question to her mother asking to choose between daughters got a hilarious response that won hearts online. Even Shaadi.com couldn't stay silent!
In a heartwarming moment, a mother’s witty reply to her daughter's question, “Whom do you love more, her or me?” is winning hearts online.
The video, which has now gone viral, has gained over 500k views, 124k likes, and 63.8k shares, quickly becoming a favourite among netizens.
In the clip, a young girl can be seen playfully asking her mother, “Mummy yeh batao, aap zyada pyaar isse karte ho isse ya mujhse?” (Mom, tell me one thing. Whom do you love more, her or me? ) Without missing a beat, the mother quickly responds with a smile, “Papa se,” (Your father.)
Watch the Video Here:
‘Papa won in life’: Netizens React
The candid reply left viewers amused, turning the moment into an instant viral hit. The video even caught the attention of matrimonial platform Shaadi.com, who applauded the reply.
Shaadi.com commented, “Uncle ke saath saath hum bhi sharmaa gaye.”
The second user wrote, “Papa won in life.”
Another user said, “That’s a smile of victory, and it’ll never fade away.”
The fourth user wrote, “The only right answer.”
