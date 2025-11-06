Buffaloes, Sunglasses & Folk Songs: Man's Unique Style At Polling Booth in Bihar Goes Viral | WATCH | Image: X

Vaishali: A bizarre scene unfolded in Bihar's Vaishali district as a man rode a buffalo to cast his vote for the first phase of Assembly elections in Bihar on Thursday.

The strange spectacle took place in Bhagwanpur's Saidpur Dumri.

A video, which has now gone viral on social media, showed the man wearing a pair of black sunglasses and riding a buffalo with a stick in one hand and his identification papers in the other hand. Notably, another buffalo was also walking by his side.

The buffaloes were wearing garlands around their necks.

The video also showed a group of women walking with him and singing folk songs.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

The man has been identified as Kedar Yadav. As per media reports, he is a politician from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Explaining his interesting choice of commute, the man said he opted to ride his buffalo since conventional means of transport were unavailable due to elections. Expressing his enthusiasm as a voter, he said he was determined to reach the polling booth to exercise his right to franchise.

He called the voting day a "festival of democracy" and appealed to the public to cast their votes by taking any means of transportation they could find.

The strange incident created a buzz on social media, with a netizen tweeting, "Nothing is impossible in Bihar." Another said, “He could have gone on foot…But he rode a buffalo and defamed Bihar.”

A man quipped, “Yadav ji has proved it— the style of voting should also be desi. Song, stick, glasses—complete package!”

Another social media user said, "There is no shortage of talent in Bihar."

The first phase of voting in Bihar took place across 18 districts, including Khagaria, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Patna, Bhojpur, Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Buxar.

The second phase of voting is scheduled to be held on November 11.

The counting of votes will take place on November 14.