'Jali Hui Roti Ko Fek Diya Jaata Hai...': JDU's Ashok Chaudhary Slams Lalu Prasad's 'Tawa Pe Roti' Remark

Patna: Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Chaudhary on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over 'change in government' remarks, asserting that the "bread that gets burnt is thrown away" (Jo Roti jal jati hai, usko phenk diya jata hai).

The JDU leader's remarks come after Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, today, after casting his vote in Patna, said that the "roti should keep turning on the tawa, otherwise it will burn" (Tawa se roti palatati rahni chahiye nhi toh jal jayegi).

Reacting to Lalu Yadav's tweet, JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary told ANI, "Jo Roti jal jati hai, usko phenk diya jata hai."

Chaudhary appealed to the people of Bihar to remember that "this is the same Bihar that ruled from Afghanistan to Bangladesh".

"I appeal to the people to remember that this is the same Bihar that ruled from Afghanistan to Bangladesh. Bihar made India a golden sparrow during the Maurya period... We have a rich history and culture. To regain that, we have to vote for development by rising above caste politics..." the JD(U) leader said.

JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary, his wife Nita Chaudhary, his daughter and LJP Ram Vilas MP Shambhavi Chaudhary today cast their vote at a polling booth at Buddha Colony's ST Paul School in Patna.

Calling the ongoing polling a reflection of "changing Bihar," Shambhavi Chaudhary said, "Right to vote is the biggest right given by the Constitution. Casting a vote is very important. I appeal to the people to go out and vote for those whose ideology they can relate to. The voter turnout is very good this time. More women than men are visible at the polling booths; this is the picture of a changing Bihar. Women will choose a strong government for Bihar."

Nita Chaudhary also urged citizens to participate in large numbers, saying, "I appeal to the people to come and cast their votes. It is the right and duty of every citizen... Bihar mein Bahar hai."

Earlier in the day, Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav noting the NDA's government's 20-year rule in Bihar, called for a change in government in this election.

"Tawa se roti palatati rahni chahiye nhi toh jal jayegi (The roti should keep turning on the tawa, otherwise it will burn) 20 years is too long! Now, for the youth government and the new Bihar, a Tejashwi government is extremely necessary," Lalu Yadav said in a post on X.

Lalu Prasad Yadav also shared a picture of himself with his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav after casting their votes.

Additionally, Bihar recorded a brisk voter turnout of 42.31 per cent as of 1 pm in the first phase of assembly elections, as per the data of the Election Commission of India. Among the 18 districts, Gopalganj recorded the highest turnout of 46.73 per cent, followed by Lakhisarai with 46.37 per cent and Begusarai with 46.02 per cent, till 1 pm.

Patna, the capital of Bihar, continue to record sluggish voter turnout among all districts with a turnout of 37.72 per cent.

The first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar commenced today at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.75 crore electors and 243 seats.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

In the 2020 polling took place in, three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110.