'B****y S**t': J&K IAS Officer Abuses Woman Colleague During Virtual Meeting, Sparks Row

New Delhi: A senior IAS officer in Jammu and Kashmir has triggered a controversy after a video purportedly showing him using abusive language against a woman Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer during an official virtual meeting surfaced online. The incident has prompted demands for an impartial inquiry and accountability.

The officer has been identified as Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department in Jammu and Kashmir, while the woman officer is Beenish Wani, an Assistant Director in the Employment Department.

The confrontation reportedly took place during a review meeting on Mission YUVA on October 14, which was convened to assess the progress of the government’s youth employment and entrepreneurship initiative.

In the video circulating on social media, Ranjan can be heard raising his voice at Wani and allegedly using derogatory language, including the phrase “bloody shit”. He is also heard asserting his authority by telling her, “I am your boss, stupid.”

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What Triggered The Argument?

The disagreement reportedly began when Wani was briefing officials about the work and targets of her office and explaining the role of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) in implementing the programme.

Ranjan questioned why the department needed assistance from NRLM, arguing that the responsibility had been assigned to the Employment Department. Wani reportedly attempted to explain that NRLM was supporting the implementation process.

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The exchange escalated as Ranjan repeatedly asked Wani to stop speaking. When she objected to the language being used against her, the argument intensified.

The video also appears to show Ranjan directing officials to prepare a suspension order against Wani and write to the General Administration Department (GAD) seeking her dismissal from service. He questioned her performance and alleged that she had failed to deliver the expected results.

Wani pushed back against the remarks, insisting that the senior officer could not address her in such terms. She is also heard responding angrily during the exchange.

Woman Officer Confirms Incident, IAS Officer Responds

Wani confirmed that the incident had taken place and rejected suggestions that the video was morphed or generated using artificial intelligence. She said she had joined the meeting virtually from home despite suffering a foot fracture and being on leave.

“Dignity of a woman should be protected. No one can treat us like that,” she said.

Ranjan, meanwhile, expressed regret over the controversy, stating that if he had said something in the heat of the moment, he was sorry. He maintained that he had repeatedly asked Wani to remain quiet but alleged that she continued to provoke him.

Questioning how official review meetings could function without officers being held accountable, Ranjan said that the full recording of the meeting should be examined to understand the context of the argument. He also alleged that Wani had used expressions such as “hell with you” during the confrontation.

Labour Department Issues Clarification

Following the circulation of the video, the Jammu and Kashmir Labour and Employment Department issued a clarification expressing concern over the circulation of what it described as selectively edited clips from an internal administrative discussion.

The department stressed that mutual respect, discipline and professional decorum must be maintained during official interactions. It said provocative remarks and inappropriate language had no place in administrative proceedings, which should be guided by restraint and institutional dignity.

The department also cautioned that circulating clips without the complete context could create a misleading impression of the proceedings. It described the clips as unverified and said the matter would be taken to its logical conclusion in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.