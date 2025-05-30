'100/100 Customer Service': Netizens Laud Cafe For Laying Out Red Carpet For Customers As Old Video Goes Viral Again

Have you ever wanted to experience cameras flashing while you elegantly grace a red carpet? A cafe from North Carolina created that mystical moment for its customers as the staff laid out a red carpet at the entrance for all the customers.

An old video from 2023 of a US eatery called 'Local Patriot Roasting Company' in North Carolina is going viral on social media, showing the cafe treating its customers with a grand welcome and people online are utterly impressed by the efforts.

Ramp walk to enter the cafe

The viral clip shows the cafe staff opening a roll of the red carpet at the entrance just as a customer is about to enter. Customers giggle at the cafe's grand gesture and walk the carpet like models.

Some customers did not let the vibe die and pretended to be movie stars while entering the cafe in style, pointing and waving at imaginary cameras.

Why the dramatic entry?

The video was shared in 2023 after the cafe won the Independent Tribune Award for the best coffee for the second year in a row. This explains why the cafe had all the reasons to celebrate the recognition with its loyal customers.

The clip has gone viral again as the internet always finds something to enjoy. “Love how all the men switched on their Diva personality,” said a user on Instagram. Another commented, "Humans are cute.. sometimes!"

This was a great opportunity for people to have a good laugh as they enjoyed the reactions of all the entering customers.

Customer service at its Peak

People are not holding back in praising the cafe's cute efforts to make its customers' day a little better. "Customer Service 100" - a user commented on X.