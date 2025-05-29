Elephant Pulls Out Stuck Toyota Fortuner Out Of River In Kerala In Viral Video

Viral Video: A viral clip shows a majestic elephant pulling a white Toyota Fortuner SUV out of a riverbed in Kerala. The animal quickly came to the rescue with its mahout and effortlessly flaunted its strength and intelligence in the process.

As could be seen in the video, the Toyota Fortuner SUV was stuck in a shallow river with only its front wheel peeping above water. Then, the elephant arrived at the scene and casually dragged the car out in minutes.

Elephant Flaunts Great Strength

The vehicle was stuck in a shallow river and was doomed to drown soon with only its front wheels above water but soon enough a mahout, accompanied by his elephant, Thiruvegappura Sankaranarayanan, arrived at the location.

The elephant first tried to grab the rope tied to the front of the car with its trunk, as can be seen in the video, but the rope kept falling to the ground, so then it took the rope and put it in its mouth for a firm grip.

What would have needed 2-3 humans to drag, was pulled out by the elephant within minutes. A Toyota Fortuner SUV's approximate weight is between 2,105 kg and 2,135 kg, which makes this an impressive feat.

People Celebrate The Gesture of Help

Elephants have been an integral part of Indian culture for centuries. We do not just acknowledge their strength and loyalty but also worship them.

In a celebratory mood at the end of the video, people can be seen praising the elephant. The clip was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Thiruvegappura Sankaranarayanan… Our little elephant…"

People online are in awe of the animal's strength and capabilities and how it adorably came to humans' rescue.