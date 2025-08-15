Cake Bursts Onto Birthday Boy's Face Leaving Netizens In Awe and Amusement

Viral Video: We often come across hilarious birthday fails but there are few that are scary and jarring. In a viral video a birthday boy is seen shocked and panicked after an unexpected birthday prank on him involving cake explosion spiralled out of control.

In the video a shirtless man can be seen overjoyed holding a cake in one hand while roasting steak from the other. Suddenly an explosion triggers while he is happily partying leaving his face messily covered in cream and confetti. This incident left him bewildered which prompted him to hurriedly jump into the pool after anxiously throwing the remains of the cake.

The chaotic and frenzied response of the man plunging inside a pool after the hilarious cake burst has started doing rounds on the internet leaving netizens hilariously confused. His friends recording his pitiful state and laughing in the background makes the video even more humorous.

Social Media Reacts

This incident stirred a wave of comic reactions among the social media users with.

Another user was disgusted over the flies flying around seen after the explosion. Many users found the video dumb while many mocked the birthday boy's pitiful situation.

One user commented “With friends like this he doesn't need enemies”; Another user wrote" you're gonna stick with someone when you get out of the pool."

While many found the viral video entertaining some found it a disgusting joke. Others sarcastically commented on his unforgettable experience while some cautioned on the terrible consequences. A user showed concern about him losing his eyesight while other users criticized the video calling it stupid.