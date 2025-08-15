Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Cake Bursts Onto Birthday Boy's Face Leaving Netizens In Awe and Amusement

Updated 15 August 2025 at 17:21 IST

Cake Bursts Onto Birthday Boy's Face Leaving Netizens In Awe and Amusement

An unexpected birthday surprise turns into a shocking incident as cake erupts suddenly, splattering all over birthday boy's face.

Reported by: Stutie Ojha
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Viral Video
Viral Video | Image: X

Viral Video:  We often come across hilarious birthday fails but there are few that are scary and jarring. In a viral video a birthday boy is seen shocked and panicked after an unexpected birthday prank on him  involving cake explosion spiralled out of control. 

In the video a shirtless man can be seen overjoyed holding a cake in one hand while roasting steak from the other. Suddenly an explosion triggers while he is happily partying leaving his face messily covered in cream and confetti. This incident left him bewildered which prompted him to hurriedly jump into the pool after anxiously throwing the remains of the cake. 

The chaotic and frenzied response of the man plunging inside a pool after the hilarious cake burst has started doing rounds on the internet leaving netizens hilariously confused. His friends recording his pitiful state and laughing in the background makes the video even more humorous.

Social Media Reacts                                                                                                          

This incident stirred a wave of comic reactions among the social media users with.   

Another user was disgusted over the flies flying around seen after the explosion. Many users found the video dumb while many mocked the birthday boy's pitiful situation. 

One user commented “With friends like this he doesn't need enemies”; Another user wrote" you're gonna stick with someone when you get out of the pool."

While many found the viral video entertaining some found it a disgusting joke. Others sarcastically commented on his unforgettable experience while some cautioned on the terrible consequences. A user showed concern about him losing his eyesight while other users criticized the video calling it stupid. 

READ ALSO:   Over 1000 Officials To Be Awarded with Gallantry And Service Medals On 79th Independence Day at New Delhi Red Fort

Published By : Rishi Shukla

Published On: 15 August 2025 at 17:21 IST