Chilling Video: Man Runs Beside Moving Train on Bridge for Reels, Internet Slams Stunt

Viral Video: A man was caught on camera performing a dangerous stunt by running alongside a moving train on a narrow pillar plate of a bridge, risking his life for what appeared to be social media attention.

In the video, the man is seen wearing a white checked shirt, blue jeans, and slippers. He continues to smile and run fearlessly, showing no concern for the serious risk involved if he were to slip or fall.

The train is seen moving slowly on a bridge that runs beside a river, making the act even more dangerous.

Video Sparks Outrage on Social Media

As soon as the video was posted on X, it went viral and triggered strong reactions from social media users.

People expressed anger and frustration at the man's careless behavior. Many condemned the act, pointing out that it was not just risky, but also irresponsible and attention-seeking.

One user wrote, “This is ridiculous.”

Another commented, “It’s not just carelessness, it’s a hunger for fame and money they just want a chance to go viral.”

A third person simply said, “This is dangerous.”