Camikara 3YO Wins 'Gold' for India at Rum & Cachaça Masters Awards 2025

Camikara 3YO, India’s first-ever pure cane juice aged rum, has made history by winning a Gold Medal at the Rum & Cachaça Masters Awards 2025 held in London, according to an official statement from the company.

With this landmark achievement, Camikara becomes the only Indian rum to have ever won a Gold Medal at this globally recognized competition.

At a time when India, despite being one of the world’s largest producers of sugarcane, was absent from conversations around premium rum, Camikara has broken through with a bold and refined identity. Crafted entirely from fresh sugarcane juice and aged in oak barrels without the use of molasses, added sugar, color, or additives, Camikara introduces the celebrated Rhum Agricole style to Indian terroir for the first time.

Camikara a craft of Piccadily Agro Industries

This game-changing rum is a craft of Piccadily Distilleries, under Piccadily Agro Industries, the first Indian distillery to break away from the molasses tradition. Their aim? To challenge the long-standing colonial mindset that has dominated India's spirits landscape with whisky at the forefront.

“Through the introduction of Camikara, a premium pure sugarcane juice rum, we aim to challenge the colonial mindset that has perpetuated the dominance of whisky in India.

We want to showcase and celebrate the distinctive flavors and heritage of Indian sugarcane, proudly presenting a product that stands out in the global rum industry and make India proud,” reads a statement from the company’s official website.

Founded in 2012 by Vinod Sharma, the group's chairman, Piccadily’s malt distillery has grown into India’s largest independent malt spirit manufacturer, producing 4 million litres annually with a facility that includes six traditional Scottish-style copper pot stills.

Why Camikara Is a Breakthrough for India?

Camikara’s victory marks a significant shift for Indian spirits on the world stage. In a market long defined by whisky and molasses-based rums, Camikara stands as a proud exception, a rum that tells an Indian story with international flair.

By embracing craft, purity, and regional heritage, it is not only challenging global perceptions of Indian rum, but also redefining India's place in the premium spirits world.