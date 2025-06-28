"Kaanta Laga Girl Till The Day I Die": Shefali Jariwala’s Words Go Viral After Sudden Death

Mumbai: In a heartbreaking turn of events, actress and reality TV star Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic appearance in the 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', passed away at 42-year-old, following a sudden heart attack.

As tributes pour in from fans and celebrities alike, a throwback video of Shefali has gone viral, one that now hits differently. In the clip, Shefali passionately says, “I want to be remembered as the Kaanta Laga girl till the day I die.” The video, originally part of a nostalgic interview, is now circulating across Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, stirring an emotional storm online.

Words Etched In Memory

Reflecting on how Shefali embraced the label that once defined her career and turned it into her legacy, netizens are happy that she got what she wished for and that she would always be Indian entertainment's ‘Kaanta Laga Girl.’

In the clip, she smiles confidently as she recalls how ‘Kaanta Laga’ changed her life overnight, launching her into stardom and making her a pop culture icon of the early 2000s.

She made peace with her identity, and the universe listened. Comments are flooded with people saying, "A true legend, gone too soon, but forever our Kaanta Laga girl.”

From reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 to countless stage performances, Shefali continued to connect with audiences, always carrying the charm of her peak moment. Her sudden passing has sparked conversations around heart health, especially in women, with many fans urging awareness.

As the internet mourns, Shefali’s words echo etched into collective memory. The ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’ may be gone, but her wish to be remembered that way has come true, in the most bittersweet way.

"Bigg Boss 13 Curse": Netizens Weaving Theories Amid The Heartbreaking Moment

Shefali breathed her last due of a late night cardiac arrest on June 27. While authorities are still ascertaining facts relating to her demise, netizens have started spinning stories on “Bigg Boss 13 curse."

Though many Bigg Boss contestants have been caught up at the end of the cycle of life and peacefully breathed their last like the normal phenomenon, netizens have found a striking similarity between the deaths of Sidharth Shukla, actor and the winner of Bigg Boss 13, and Shefali.

Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla, both were part of the Bigg Boss 13 house and died of a sudden cardiac arrest in 2025, and 2021, respectively. An eerie similarity is that both the deceased were nearly the same age with Sidharth dying at 40 years old and Shefali also leaving her fans too soon, at 42 years old.