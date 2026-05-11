Can Employers Legally Refuse Work From Home if the Prime Minister Is Publicly Encouraging It? What New Labour Laws Say

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to revive work from home (WFH) practices amid rising fuel prices and pressure on foreign exchange reserves has sparked debate across corporate India over whether companies can refuse remote work if the prime minister publicly supports it.

Speaking in Secunderabad on Sunday, PM Modi encouraged companies and citizens to adopt Covid-era practices such as “online meetings, video conferences and work from home” to reduce fuel consumption and limit unnecessary travel.

However, labour law experts say the appeal is currently advisory in nature and does not carry legal force.

“There is currently no statutory right to work from home under Indian labour laws," a Bengaluru-based labour law expert said. “Unless remote work is part of the employment contract, company policy, collective agreement or mandated through a government notification, employers retain discretion over attendance requirements."

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What Indian Labour Laws Say About Work From Home

India still does not have a dedicated law that grants employees a legal right to work remotely. Workplace attendance and location are mainly governed through employment contracts, HR policies, state Shops and Establishments Acts, and company-specific rules.

Although the new labour codes formally recognise work from home and hybrid arrangements for the first time within India’s labour framework, they do not provide employees with an automatic legal right to remote work.

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The framework allows employers to implement work from home, remote work, and virtual workplace systems, but only “subject to mutual agreement”.

For most white-collar employees, the key legal framework continues to be the relevant state-level Shops and Establishments Act.

State-Level Laws Do Not Guarantee Remote Work

Laws such as the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act mainly regulate working hours, overtime, leave, employee welfare, and workplace conditions.

However, none of these laws currently provide employees with a blanket entitlement to work from home.

“Indian labour statutes traditionally assume a physical workplace model," said a Mumbai-based employment lawyer. “Remote work became widespread because of executive orders during Covid-19, not because labour law was amended to create a permanent right."

Why Work From Home Became Mandatory During Covid-19

During the Covid-19 pandemic, governments used emergency powers under the COVID-19 pandemic along with provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and state disaster-management regulations.

At the time, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued binding guidelines directing offices to operate remotely wherever possible. Those orders gave work from home legal backing across many sectors between 2020 and 2022.

At present, no such binding government notification exists. As a result, PM Modi’s latest remarks are being viewed as a policy suggestion and an economic conservation appeal rather than an enforceable labour directive.

Can Employers Still Ask Staff To Return To Office?

In most situations, companies can legally require employees to return to office. Under Indian contract law and labour jurisprudence, employers generally retain managerial authority over workplace location, attendance rules, operational policies, and reporting structures.