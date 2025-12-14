'Can't Marry Greedy Boy': Bride Calls Off Wedding Just Before Pheras As Groom Demands Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Brezza Car

Bareilly: A wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district was called off moments before the pheras after the groom allegedly made last-minute dowry demands, including Rs 20 lakh in cash and a Maruti Brezza car. The incident, which took place on Saturday night, triggered chaos at the wedding venue and later led to police intervention.

According to reports, the bride refused to go ahead with the marriage after the groom and his family insisted on the additional demands just ahead of the main rituals. A video that later surfaced on social media showed the bride accusing the groom of being “greedy” and saying, "I don't want to marry dowry-greedy people. I cannot spend my life with someone who doesn't respect my father."

The bride said, "I was dressed in my wedding outfit and was waiting for the baraat to come since 5 pm…At 2 am, everyone was still waiting for the groom to arrive.” She added that when the groom arrived, his family made outrageous demands from her father on the door of her house.

She stressed that her father had already given a lot of items, including an AC and a fridge, to the groom's family. She added, “His family verbally abused my father. I want justice for my family so that in future no other girl is traumatised during her wedding due to the practice of dowry.”

The bride’s family said they had already spent a significant amount on the wedding and had met earlier agreed-upon arrangements. They alleged that the sudden demand for cash and a car humiliated them in front of relatives and guests, leaving them with no option but to call off the ceremony.

Bareilly Police took cognisance of the incident, saying that the matter was being investigated and appropriate legal action would be taken based on the complaint.

