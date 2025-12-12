'Extremely Scary': Woman Locks Herself In Toilet As 40 Men Break Into Train In Bihar | WATCH

Patna: In a shocking incident that has raised safety concerns for women travelling alone, a female passenger had to lock herself inside the washroom of a train as a massive fight broke out in the compartment of Jaynagar-Manihari Janki Express. The terrifying situation unfolded at the Katihar Junction in Bihar.

The ruckus was reportedly created by men who had rushed inside the train illegally. The woman was rescued back to her seat safely by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The female passenger, who was travelling alone, recorded a video while being trapped inside the washroom. The woman, who was visibly shaken by the unusual turn of events, was heard saying in a hushed voice, “There has been a fight in the train. People are banging the door of the washroom.” As people continued screaming, the woman whispered, "Bohot zayada dar lag raha hai (I am very scared)."

She later shared the video on social media platform X, calling the experience “extremely scary". The woman tweeted, “Today I understood why safety concerns during travel feel so real. I was travelling alone and my train stopped at Katihar Junction (Bihar). Suddenly 30-40 young men rushed into the coach, shouting and pushing each other.”

She added, “I was in the washroom and couldn’t even step out-people were packed at the door. I closed it again, called Railway Helpline (139), and thankfully the RPF arrived. They cleared the way and helped me get back to my seat safely.”

'You Can't Fix Bihar'

The woman later passed a strong statement about Bihar, saying, "No matter how much you do, you can't fix Bihar." She also tagged Railway Seva to her post.

She said she has never before written anything against Bihar, but she was terrified with the recent situation she was forced to experience.

"Today I am terrified. They have jammed the door from both the sides and now no one can go to the washroom," she wrote on X. She added that the miscreants also argued wit the (TTE). The woman shared also shared other videos of people arguing in the bogie. A man was heard shouting in the video, “Open the door.”