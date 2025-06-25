‘Can You Even Sit Inside?’: World’s Tiniest Car Leaves Viewers in Disbelief

World's Tiniest Car: When it comes to the internet, the weirder it gets, the wider it spreads. And this time, it’s a car that looks like it went on a crash diet. A video going viral on Instagram has left viewers wide-eyed, it shows what might just be the world’s tiniest car. Built by an Italian inventor, the car is actually a modified Fiat Panda, transformed into a ridiculously slim, single-seat ride that looks more like a metal line on wheels than an actual car.

Despite its laughably narrow frame, the car runs smoothly and grabs everyone’s attention as the man drives it down the street. The four wheels are still there, but they’re squeezed so close together that the body is barely visible. It’s fully functional, just not something you’d expect to see outside of a cartoon.

What is 'Fiat Panda'?

The Fiat Panda is a compact city car produced by the Italian automobile manufacturer Fiat. Known for its small size, affordability, and fuel efficiency, it's popular across Europe, especially for urban driving. First launched in 1980, the Panda has gone through several updates and remains a practical choice for everyday use.

Internet Reacts To World'd Tiniest Car

Social media couldn’t get enough. The comments section quickly turned into a comedy club.

“This dude is driving a NY apartment,” joked one user, while another kept it short and sharp: “That looks like a toothpick.” Another wrote, “Bro telling them to get out of the way like he doesn't fit.”

One comment read ‘can somebody go back and tell younger me that we got our answer for if one-person cars exist’. The other user going back to her school days maths examination, commented ‘Me, who calculated on my math exam that John’s car is 25 mm wide’.