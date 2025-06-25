Why Is The Campa Cola Ad Over Lord Jagannath Drawing Netizens' Ire

CampaCola is trending across social media after the brand was accused of hurting religious sentiments by featuring Lord Jagannath in one of its advertisements. | Image: CampaCola

Campa Cola, the once-iconic Indian soft drink brand recently revived by Reliance Industries, is under fire on social media, with #BoycottCampa trending nationwide. The controversy erupted after the brand allegedly used imagery or references to Lord Jagannath, a deeply revered deity, in one of its recent advertisements.

Thousands of users on X (formerly Twitter) are accusing Campa Cola of hurting religious sentiments for the sake of a marketing gimmick. The backlash has been swift and sharp.

“A billion people revere Lord Jagannath. Campa just disrespected every one of them for a marketing gimmick,” wrote user @Kangana_Ind01.

“No god should be used for product branding. Lord Jagannath is not a mascot,” added @shivaali_, echoing the sentiment of many.

“No brand should exploit religious sentiments for commercial gain,” said @TIgerNS3, demanding an apology from the company.

How is Campa Cola fighting competition?

The criticism comes at a time when Campa Cola is making an aggressive comeback in India’s competitive soft drink market. Backed by Reliance Retail, Campa Cola has been challenging global giants like Coca-Cola and Pepsi with aggressive pricing, offering 200ml PET bottles for just Rs 10, compared to Rs 20 for 250ml offerings from competitors.

In regions like Kolkata and Puri, Campa Cola has seen rising popularity due to heavy discounts and marketing campaigns. Reports from West Bengal suggest the brand has gained 2% market share recently, prompting Coca-Cola to increase retailer margins and PepsiCo to consider lower-priced packs.

But the brand’s marketing strategy appears to have misfired with this latest controversy. Puri, one of the major markets Campa is targeting, is also home to the famous Jagannath Temple, making the ad particularly sensitive in the region.

Campa Cola Revival

Campa Cola has a rich legacy, originally created in the 1970s by the Pure Drinks Group after Coca-Cola exited India. It dominated the soft drink market through the '80s with slogans like “The Great Indian Taste.” However, the brand declined after foreign players returned post-liberalisation.

In 2022, Reliance acquired Campa Cola for Rs 22 crore, aiming to revive it as a homegrown alternative to multinational brands.

While its comeback has disrupted market pricing, the current backlash shows that cultural sensitivity remains crucial, especially in a country as diverse and faith-driven as India.