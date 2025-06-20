‘Can’t Repair Their Own Jet, Still Pretending its 1857: Memes All Over Internet As British Royal Navy F-35B Remains Grounded In Kerala

The jet remains marooned at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala since June 14. | Image: USMC

Kerala: As the British Royal Navy F‑35B Lightning II fighter jet still remains stranded in Thiruvananthapuram after making an emergency landing last Saturday, social media has been flooded with memes about the situation.

The jet remains marooned at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala since June 14. It had to make an emergency landing at the airport as it was running low on fuel and facing hydraulic issues.

The F35 took off from the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, during a joint exercise in the Arabian Sea but encountered a serious mid-air malfunction, diverting to Kerala for safety. Since then, this cutting-edge stealth aircraft has been parked in Bay 4, closely monitored by CISF security, while British technicians and Indian officials collaborate on repairs.

According to reports, repairs were started on the same night by RAF technicians who arrived from HMS Prince of Wales but the aircraft remains stranded due to continued technical issues.

Netizens React To Grounded Jet

As the high-tech jet remains grounded, social media has gone wild with memes about the situation, featuring everything from fake “Kerala tour packages for F‑35s” to local jokes about the jet craving masala dosa and ferry rides.

Here are some reactions to the situation:

One user said “Also we understand that the F35 pilot is planning to retire in God's own Country, Kerala and is impressed with the ayurvedic massages he is getting for his back problem.”

“British Empire 2.0: Can’t repair their own fighter jet. Won’t accept help. Still pretending it’s 1857,” commented one user.

Another remarked “Comes uninvited, stays as long as it wants to. Reminds you of anybody?”

One user “Donaldu Trampan” even listed the RAF jet for sale on OLX, with a bargain price of only 4 million USD.

“British F-35 B in India + Username named Donaldu Trampan is trying to sell it on OLX, LMAO” joked one user.